San Diego Padres (61-92, fifth in NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-68, first in NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Padres: Eric Lauer (5-7, 4.74 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Dodgers: Rich Hill (9-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hopes Franmil Reyes can keep his hot-hitting ways alive as he takes an 11-game hitting streak into the matchup with Los Angeles on Friday. The Dodgers head into the matchup with a two and a half-game lead over the Rockies in the NL West. Los Angeles gives up 2.5 runs per game when Hill takes the hill. The Padres are 7-14 in games started by Lauer. San Diego pitchers are averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Miguel Diaz leads the staff with a mark of 16.7. Justin Turner helped the Dodgers earn a 7-3 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 26. He went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has 17 home runs and 65 RBIs in 148 games for the Padres. Freddy Galvis has 11 hits and is batting .282 over his past 10 games for San Diego. Cody Bellinger has 81 runs and 71 RBIs for the Dodgers this season. Yasiel Puig has six home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging 1.192 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs. Dodgers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs.

DODGERS INJURIES: The Los Angeles Dodgers placed RHP Daniel Hudson on the 60-day disabled list with a forearm injury on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports