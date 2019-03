Colorado Rockies (91-72, second in the NL West in 2018) vs. Miami Marlins (63-98, fifth in the NL East in 2018)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Trevor Richards (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Marlins Park.

The Marlins finished 38-43 in home games in 2018. Miami hit .237 as a team with 2.3 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last season.

The Rockies went 44-38 away from home in 2018. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 210 home runs as a team.

Marlins Injuries: None listed.

Rockies Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports , and data from Sportradar .

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.