The Washington Nationals needed Howie Kendrick on Sunday. The team was stuck in a harrowing weekend, looking overmatched by the Atlanta Braves at every turn and unable to put the brakes on this September skid. The Nationals couldn’t score and couldn’t stop getting scored on as their playoff cushion in the National League wild card dwindled to levels worthy of a red alert. Then, on Sunday, Kendrick delivered.

The steadying veteran has, in some ways, played this part all season as an invaluable role player. He’s plugged holes created by injured teammates on defense and displayed an uncanny knack for finding them on offense. He pinch-hit in the first two games, but Manager Dave Martinez rested Ryan Zimmerman on Sunday, started Kendrick at first base and reaped the reward. Kendrick’s two-run single in the third inning and solo home run in the fifth were the two most important hits that complemented seven dominant, scoreless innings from Aníbal Sánchez in a sweep-averting, standings-maintaining 7-0 victory.

Martinez did not manage the last several innings of Sunday’s win from the dugout. He left sometime after the fourth for reasons still unknown and bench coach Chip Hale managed in his place.

The 36-year-old Kendrick sparked an offense that left Martinez nonplussed on Saturday night: “We’re swinging the bats, just not getting any hits, not creating anything offensively right now.” Catcher Yan Gomes ignited things with a two-run single in the second inning, and Kendrick added some tinder with another in the third. The Braves threw some gas on themselves, reliever Jeremy Walker walked in a run against his first batter in the third, and Kendrick kept it burning with the homer.

The Nationals inflicted the lion’s share of the damage against Braves’ starter Max Fried, who two weeks earlier had one-hit them over seven scoreless innings. They worked the young left-hander, spoiling his out pitches and jumping on juicy ones low in the zone. They sent him packing after 2 1/3 innings, the first time they’d bounced a starter without an injury before the third inning in almost a month (Aug. 19 at Pittsburgh). The win provided a rare high note against the Braves to end the two teams’ season series at 8-11.

This cushion, at least, proved more than enough for the Nationals. Sánchez quietly dominated one of baseball’s best lineups again, not overwhelming anyone (three strikeouts) but forcing weak contact easy enough to handle for the defense. The 35-year-old right-hander baffled the bats by using almost exclusively fastballs and his multiple change-ups, 32 of the one that goes up-down, seven of the traditional circle-change.

Sánchez limited the Braves to three hits over seven scoreless innings, and his seven strong innings (and the offense’s separation) gave Martinez a lift one night after the manager felt limited in his bullpen options because his high-leverage options were taxed. The lead, protected by right-hander Hunter Strickland in the eighth and Sean Doolittle in the ninth, proved bullpen-proof.

The most telling moment for the Nationals offense came in the sixth. The bases were loaded with one out and Adam Eaton came to the plate. The right-fielder smashed a line drive that first baseman Austin Riley deflected, and he flipped to second for one out and third for the second of an unconventional double play. Eaton was the only Nationals starter without a hit or walk Sunday.

The veteran outfielder crossed first base and smashed his helmet so hard that it appeared to break. It would have, on another of day of this series, been emblematic of a larger exasperation. But Victor Robles, running from third, crossed the plate before the play was complete, so what would have been a celebration any other night against the Braves became frustration. Eaton had, in a way, illustrated how well Sunday had gone for the Nationals.