Texas Rangers (66-92, fifth in AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (86-72, third in AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (4-5, 6.66 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (13-9, 4.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle has enjoyed an offensive surge from Robinson Cano as of late. He’s batting .480 with 12 hits and two home runs in the past week. The Mariners are 16-12 in games started by Gonzales. The Seattle offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .303. The Rangers will try to end a three-game slide. Texas’ lineup has 176 home runs this year, led by Joey Gallo’s mark of 40. Joey Gallo helped the Rangers earn a 6-1 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 23. He went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 20 home runs and 77 RBIs in 142 games for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .686 over his past 10 games for Texas. Mitch Haniger has 166 hits for the Mariners this season. He’s batting .283 on the year. Dee Gordon has a .242 batting average, eight hits and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .206 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 25 runs. Mariners: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports