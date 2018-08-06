SEATTLE — Robinson Cano is beginning a rehab assignment with the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate as he prepares for his return from his 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s joint drug agreement.

The Mariners said Cano is expected to play two games with Tacoma against Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday. He may play in some games for Single-A Everett later in the week.

Cano is eligible to rejoin the Mariners on Aug. 14 while the team is in Oakland.

Cano has not played since fracturing the fifth metacarpal on his right hand after being hit by a pitch on May 13. He was suspended on May 15.

Cano worked out on his own in the Dominican Republic to get ready for his return. He was hitting .287 with 23 RBIs in 39 games prior to his injury.

