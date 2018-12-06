FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2018, file photo, Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos, right, throws out Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, left, at first base after a ground ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. Chirinos and the Houston Astros have finalized a $5.75 million, one-year contract, giving catching-thin Houston another option behind the plate. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File/Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Robinson Chirinos and the Astros have finalized a $5.75 million, one-year contract, giving catching-thin Houston another option behind the plate.

The 34-year-old spent the past six seasons with the Texas Rangers and hit .222 this year while setting career bests with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games. His .757 OPS was second among AL catchers.

He had a $2.25 million salary, and the Rangers declined a $4.5 million option that had a $100,000 buyout.

Houston used four catchers this year: Max Stassi (65 starts), Brian McCann (55), Martin Maldonado (34) and Tim Federowicz (eight). McCann, Maldonado and Federowicz became free agents after the season, and McCann left to return to his home-state Atlanta Braves.

