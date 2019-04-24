DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have reinstated infielder Daniel Murphy from the 10-day injured list before Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Murphy is in the lineup at first base and batting third.

The 34-year-old fractured his left index finger diving for a grounder in the second game of the season. He was placed on the IL on April 1. He is 1 for 10 with one run scored in two games.

The Rockies signed Murphy to a two-year, $24 million contract in the offseason after two-plus seasons with the Nationals. He helped the New York Mets reach the World Series in 2015 and signed with Washington that offseason.

The Nationals dealt him to the Chicago Cubs last season.

Colorado optioned right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A Albuquerque.

