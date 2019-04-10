Atlanta Braves (7-4, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-9, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kevin Gausman (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Rockies went 47-34 at home in 2018. Colorado pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

The Braves went 47-34 on the road in 2018. Atlanta pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.75.

