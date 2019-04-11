Colorado Rockies (3-9, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-9, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (0-2, 5.68 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (0-0, 2.79 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2018. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 255 total doubles last season.

The Rockies went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Colorado pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game. The Rockies won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.