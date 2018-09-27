Philadelphia Phillies (78-80, third in NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (88-70, second in NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (6-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rockies head into the game tied with Los Angeles for first in the NL West. Colorado is hitting .256 as a team this season, Nolan Arenado’s mark of .296 leads the team. The Phillies head into the ballgame as losers of their last seven games. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Hector Neris’ 14.4. The Rockies won Wednesday’s contest 14-0. German Marquez picked up his 14th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 33 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Cesar Hernandez has seven hits over his past 10 games for Philadelphia. Trevor Story has 34 home runs and 104 RBIs in 152 games for the Rockies. David Dahl has 10 hits and is batting .256 over his past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .195 batting average, 7.05 ERA, outscored by 37 runs. Rockies: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports