Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Miami. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

DENVER — Hard-throwing righty German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a contract that runs through the 2023 season.

The deal also includes an option for 2024. Marquez is 1-0 in two starts this season and has allowed just one run.

Marquez had a franchise-best 230 strikeouts last season while finishing 14-11 with a 3.77 ERA.

The 24-year-old from Venezuela got the start in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee. He allowed two runs over five innings.

Marquez was acquired by Colorado on Jan. 28, 2016, along with reliever Jake McGee in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

