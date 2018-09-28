Washington Nationals (81-78, second in NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (89-70, first in NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Nationals: Joe Ross (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, three strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (16-7, 2.84 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 169 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rockies head into the contest with a one-game lead over the Dodgers in the NL West. Colorado is hitting a collective .256 this season, led by Nolan Arenado’s mark of .296. The Nationals have a 13-16 record against the NL West. Washington holds a team on-base percentage of .334 for the year, Bryce Harper paces the lineup with a .391 OBP. In their last meeting on April 15, Adam Ottavino earned the win in a 6-5 victory for the Rockies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 175 hits for the Nationals this season. He’s batting .270 on the year. Anthony Rendon has five home runs and 18 RBIs while slugging .947 over his past 10 games for Washington. Trevor Story has 35 home runs and 105 RBIs this year for the Rockies. David Dahl has four home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs. Rockies: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports