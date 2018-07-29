DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have signed former star outfielder Matt Holliday to a minor league contract

The 38-year-old Holliday reported to the Grand Junction Rockies, the organization’s Rookie level team on Sunday.

Holliday hit .231 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs with the New York Yankees last season.

Holliday played the first five seasons of his 14-year career with the Rockies. He hit .290 as a rookie in 2004 and helped lead Colorado to its only World Series appearance in 2007. His .340 average, 137 RBIs and 216 hits led the NL that year, and he finished second in the MVP vote.

The Rockies traded him to Oakland after the 2008 season, and the A’s dealt him to St. Louis during the 2009 year. He helped the Cardinals win the 2011 World Series

