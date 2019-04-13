Colorado Rockies (3-10, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-9, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-2, 5.40 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 3.32 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2018. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last season and averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game.

The Rockies went 41-36 in division games in 2018. Colorado hit .256 as a team last season and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game. The Rockies won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.