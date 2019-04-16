Colorado Rockies (5-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (11-7, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (0-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Padres: Nick Margevicius (0-1, 1.69 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

The Padres are 9-6 against teams from the NL West. San Diego has hit 27 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with five, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Rockies are 5-7 in road games. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .261, last in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the lineup with a mark of .311. The Rockies won the last meeting 5-2. Antonio Senzatela recorded his first victory and Ian Desmond went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Joey Lucchesi registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with five home runs and is batting .283. Franmil Reyes is 8-for-26 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with four home runs and is batting .242. Arenado is 10-for-39 with a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .225 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Tyler Anderson: 10-day IL (knee), David Dahl: 10-day IL (abdomen), Noel Cuevas: day-to-day (lower body), Daniel Murphy: 10-day IL (finger), Ryan McMahon: 10-day IL (elbow), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

