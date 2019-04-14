Chicago White Sox (4-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (6-8, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (1-2, 3.38 ERA) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 1.47 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees went 53-28 in home games in 2018. New York batted .249 as a team last season and hit 267 total home runs.

The White Sox finished 32-49 in road games in 2018. Chicago hit .241 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 259 total doubles last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

