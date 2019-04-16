San Francisco Giants (7-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (7-7, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts San Francisco to begin the three game series.

The Nationals are 3-5 on their home turf. Washington is averaging six RBIs per game this season. Anthony Rendon leads the team with 17 total runs batted in.

The Giants are 2-5 in road games. San Francisco’s lineup has 10 home runs this season, Kevin Pillar leads the club with four homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 22 hits and is batting .400. Howie Kendrick is 8-for-15 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 15 hits and has six RBIs. Kevin Pillar is 8-for-37 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Giants: 5-5, .196 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored by one run

Nationals Injuries: Justin Miller: 10-day IL (lower back strain), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Matt Adams: day-to-day (ankle).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.