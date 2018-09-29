Miami Marlins (63-96, fifth in NL East) vs. New York Mets (75-85, fourth in NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Marlins: Trevor Richards (4-9, 4.66 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Mets: Steven Matz (5-11, 4.14 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is in action after Miguel Rojas delivered four hits against New York Friday. The Mets have gone 14-15 in games started by Matz. The New York pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Daniel Zamora’s 16.9. The Marlins are 26-48 against the rest of their division. Miami pitchers are holding opponents to just a .254 batting average this year. The Marlins won Friday’s contest 8-1. Jose Urena picked up his ninth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro has 163 hits for the Marlins this season. He’s batting .278 on the year. Brian Anderson has 12 hits and is batting .364 over his past 10 games for Miami. Michael Conforto is batting .243 with a .343 on-base percentage and .451 slugging percentage in 151 games this season for the Mets. Jeff McNeil has 14 hits and is batting .326 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs. Mets: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs.

METS INJURIES: The New York Mets placed RHP Eric Hanhold on the 60-day disabled list with an oblique injury on Tuesday.

