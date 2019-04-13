Detroit Tigers (8-5, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-4, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyson Ross (1-1, 2.25 ERA) Twins: Michael Pineda (1-0, 2.00 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Detroit on Saturday.

The Twins went 42-34 in division play in 2018. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last season while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.

The Tigers went 33-43 in division play in 2018. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game last season. The Twins won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

