Detroit Tigers (64-98, third in the AL Central in 2018) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in the AL East in 2018)

New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyson Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees went 53-28 at home in 2018. New York averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 267 home runs as a team.

The Tigers finished 26-55 in road games in 2018. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.60. The Yankees won the season series 4-3 in 2018.

Yankees Injuries: None listed.

Tigers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

