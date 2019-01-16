NEW YORK — Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund has been suspended for the season’s first 80 games after testing positive for two performance-enhancing substances.

The commissioner’s office said Wednesday the positive tests were for selective androgen receptor modulators S-22 (Ostarine) and LGD-4033 (Ligandrol).

Royals general manager Dayton Moore says in a statement Skoglund “unknowingly made a mistake” and “we remain proud of who Eric is as a person and will support him as an organization.”

Skoglund was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA last season. The 26-year-old lefty was in the rotation in April and May, missed the next three months because of an elbow sprain and pitched well in September.

The 6-foot-7 Skoglund made his big league debut in 2017, going 1-2 with a 9.50 ERA in seven games.

Skoglund is the first player to be suspended this year under the major league drug program. Ten players were suspended under the program last year, including Robinson Cano, Jorge Polanco and Welington Castillo.

