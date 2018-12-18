KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals signed outfielder Terrance Gore to a split contract for next season on Tuesday, giving them yet another speedster to join what could be baseball’s fastest roster next season.

Gore, traded by the Royals to the Cubs for cash last August, will make $650,000 in the majors and $350,000 in the minors. He could make a $100,000 in performance bonuses.

Gore has appeared in 49 games over the past four seasons with Kansas City, almost exclusively as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement. He has 21 stolen bases without recording a hit.

The Royals have also signed speedster Billy Hamilton in free agency, while Whit Merrifield stole 45 bases for Kansas City last season and Adalberto Mondesi swiped 32 in 75 games.

