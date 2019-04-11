Seattle Mariners (12-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-9, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (2-0, 2.92 ERA) Royals: Jorge Lopez (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the game as losers of their last nine games.

The Royals finished 32-49 in home games in 2018. Kansas City pitchers struck out 7.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.95.

The Mariners went 44-37 on the road in 2018. Seattle hit 176 total home runs with 464 total extra base hits last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.