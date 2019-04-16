Kansas City Royals (5-11, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (0-1, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (0-2, 12.15 ERA, 2.55 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Kansas City and Chicago are looking to clinch a series win with a victory.

The White Sox are 3-3 against AL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 17 home runs this season, Yoan Moncada leads the team with three while slugging .586.

The Royals are 0-4 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .438 this season. Alex Gordon leads the team with a mark of .630. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Manny Banuelos notched his first victory and Welington Castillo went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Brad Boxberger registered his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moncada leads the White Sox with three home runs and is batting .328. Tim Anderson is 21-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with four home runs and has 13 RBIs. Gordon is 16-for-39 with six doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Royals: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.