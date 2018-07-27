Baseball fans wait out a rain delay before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 27, 2018, in New York. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain. The game never started and was called a half-hour after it was supposed to begin.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday, with games at 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Luis Severino (14-3) will move up and pitch the opener for the Yankees and CC Sabathia (6-4) will start the second game.

Sabathia had been set to pitch Friday night on his bobblehead night at Yankee Stadium. Instead, he will pitch the nightcap on 13 days’ rest, a gap extended by rainouts and the All-Star break.

Brad Keller (3-4), who was ready to start Friday night for the Royals on his 23rd birthday, and fellow rookie Heath Fillmyer (0-1) will pitch the doubleheader. Fillmyer grew up in central New Jersey and figures to have plenty of family and friends in the stands for his first game at Yankee Stadium.

The tarp was on the field during the late afternoon and it was raining at the scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m.

