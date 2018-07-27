Baseball fans wait out a rain delay before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 27, 2018, in New York. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain. The game never started and was called a half-hour after it was supposed to begin.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday.

The tarp was on the field during the late afternoon and it was raining at the scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m.

CC Sabathia had been set to pitch for the Yankees against rookie Brad Keller on his 23rd birthday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.