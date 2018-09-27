FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs’ Addison Russell flips a baseball in the dugout in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Russell was placed on administrative leave Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, following fresh allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell will miss the rest of the regular season while Major League Baseball investigates domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife.

MLB and the players’ association have agreed to extend his administrative leave by four days through Sunday. Russell was first placed on administrative leave Sept. 21.

Melisa Reidy has alleged years of physical and emotional abuse, which he has denied.

Russell can challenge the leave before an arbitrator. He continues to be paid his $3.2 million salary.

Chicago has clinched its fourth straight postseason appearance. The 24-year-old infielder is batting .250 with five homers and 38 RBIs. He was an All-Star two years ago and helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908.

