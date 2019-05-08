CHICAGO — Shortstop Addison Russell is rejoining the Chicago Cubs after completing a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy and spending extra time in the minors to get ready.

The Cubs recalled Russell from Triple-A Iowa and he was set to start at second base Wednesday night and bat eighth against Miami. The Cubs placed Ben Zobrist on leave for undisclosed personal reasons.

Russell was eligible to rejoin them on May 3, but the organization opted to give him more time with the minor league club.

Russell was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. Without getting into specifics, he said in February that he was accountable for his past actions and apologized for “the hurt and the pain” he caused.

Russell hasn’t played for the Cubs since Sept. 19. The suspension covered the final 12 games in 2018 and the first 28 this year.

