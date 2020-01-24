Zimmerman, 35, has been a foundational player since the Nationals selected him with the first draft choice in franchise history — fourth overall in 2005. Twice he signed extensions to remain in Washington, and he entered free agency for the first time following last year’s World Series championship with clear intentions: Play for the Nationals in 2020 or retire.

AD

AD

Both Zimmerman and the Nationals understand that the first baseman isn’t built to play 150 games anymore. Injuries have limited him to an average of 92 over the past six years. He played in only 52 regular season games in 2019, when he was hampered by a chronic foot issue and called the season perhaps his most frustrating.

But beginning with a rally-sustaining single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild-card game, Zimmerman seized the first base job in the postseason. He hit a key three-run homer in Game 4 of the division series, helping force a fifth game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then homered off Astros ace Gerrit Cole in Game 1 in Houston — the Nationals’ first World Series home run.

AD

AD

Manager Dave Martinez probably will divide playing time in the infield among the 36-year-old Kendrick, the 34-year-old Cabrera and Zimmerman. Both Kendrick and Zimmerman are right-handed hitters who can play first base. Cabrera, a switch hitter, can play first, second or third. Zimmerman still hits left-handed pitchers well, turning in a .966 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against them in 2019, which compares favorably to his .917 career mark against lefties.

Zimmerman is the Nationals’ career leader in games, hits, home runs, RBI, runs and doubles. Over 15 seasons, he is a .279 hitter with 270 homers and 1,015 RBI. He won the Gold Glove as a third baseman in 2009, when he was an all-star for the first time. He was an all-star again in 2017.