Ryan Zimmerman called this year “brutal” and said it might be the worst of his career.

Plantar fasciitis in the Washington Nationals first baseman’s right foot had stolen most of the season from him, limiting him to 33 games and forcing him to salvage what’s left. He returned from the injured list Sunday as rosters expanded around the major leagues. But the play of those who replaced him means he returns to a limited role — starting against some left-handers but probably mostly coming off the bench.

On Sunday, the future didn’t matter to the franchise’s foundation. The present was enough. Zimmerman delivered the brightest moment of his season — a 437-foot moonshot home run to left field in the sixth inning — to push the Nationals to a 9-3 victory that secured a series sweep of the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park and gave Washington nine wins in its past 10 games.

The distance between the starring role Zimmerman once had and the player he is now was apparent. His blast was a small piece of the team’s win, and it came an inning after Anthony Rendon broke his record for single-season RBI with 111. Rendon is a National League MVP candidate, a heightened version of the sweet-swinging third baseman Zimmerman was in the early days of this franchise. His record was a small nod to the torch of franchise cornerstone that has passed from Zimmerman to Bryce Harper to Rendon.

Juan Soto — the 20-year-old phenom, the one who could be next in line if Rendon departs in free agency this offseason — added two doubles and a home run.

The Nationals are healing when they need to. The cloudy day in Nationals Park felt slightly cooler, somewhat charged. It was the first day of September, and the playoff push that seemed far off throughout the summer seemed suddenly near. The NL wild-card game, which the Nationals are angling toward as the home team, was exactly one month away.

The significance of the day did not overwhelm Manager Dave Martinez. There were more players in his clubhouse — rosters expanded from 25 to 40, and seven players rejoined the team, including Sean Doolittle, Jeremy Hellickson and Zimmerman — yet his mind-set stayed the same. Martinez preached the desire to go 1-0 and reiterated that everyone understood “we need to win the game at hand — every day.”

[Analysis: Sean Doolittle is a great teammate, but the Nationals need him to be a great closer, too]

Then again, nothing has derailed Martinez from his message this season. Perhaps that’s a major reason the Nationals, once the second-worst team in the NL at 19-31, are now in position to contend.

“I don’t know; probably should have fired Davey,” Zimmerman deadpanned when asked to explain the turnaround. Then he added, seriously, “That’s why you play 162.”

One of the other major reasons — the rotation — showed up Sunday. Patrick Corbin mowed through the Marlins’ lineup his first time through, starting with a steady diet of fastballs to retire the first six and switching to his slider for the next six. His mid-80s slider is as predictable as it is difficult to hit.

Corbin ended the fourth by striking out Garrett Cooper for the second time, giving him 200 strikeouts this season and the Nationals three pitchers (Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Corbin) with at least 200 for the first time in franchise history. The Nationals are the first NL team to do it since the Houston Astros in 1969.

[Last time out: Stephen Strasburg is dominant as the Nats hit September on a roll]

Then Corbin got in trouble. The Marlins jumped on the slider and the fastball to rock him in the fifth. Starlin Castro led off with a home run and, four batters later, he had managed just one out as the Marlins grabbed a 3-2 lead.

In Corbin’s previous outing, Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, he struggled against the game’s first three hitters, allowed two runs and settled down only to see the Nationals’ batters flail against a journeyman right-hander and the majors’ worst bullpen. This time, he needn’t have worried. He calmed down, getting through the fifth without further incident, and the batters picked him up.

Rendon homered, a two-run shot in the bottom half that gave the Nationals the lead again. In the sixth, Zimmerman homered. Catcher Yan Gomes did, too. The Nationals played as so many had expected at the start of the season. It was Sept. 1, and they had only a month left to go.