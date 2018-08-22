Given the way this season has gone for the Washington Nationals, perhaps expecting anything other than adventure in Stephen Strasburg’s first start in more than a month, and just his second since June 8, was entirely too optimistic. Because this season, even the most promising days and moments find a way to eventually tumble into something less promising. So did this one. Sort of.

Strasburg never looked quite right in his first start since receiving an injection in his neck a month ago and he lasted just four innings in which his velocity plummeted as his ERA rose. The day ended in celebration long after he departed when Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run walk-off homer to eclipse a one-run deficit in the ninth. The Nationals beat the Phillies 8-7, and remained 7 ½ games back in the National League East.

Wednesday was supposed to provide encouragement, to yield the reemergence of a star the day after this team traded away two key players in an unofficial statement of surrender. If Strasburg had been healthy, perhaps surrender wouldn’t have come so soon.

Since 2016, the Nationals’ winning percentage in Strasburg’s starts is .706. Strasburg has missed approximately 12 starts with injury this season. Had the Nationals won at their usual rate, they would have won eight of those games. They would be eight games over .500. They would be very much in the National League East race.

That, of course, assumes Strasburg would be the same pitcher he usually is when he is healthy — the dominant guy with three elite pitches who would be an annual Cy Young contender if he could fend off injuries. Since June, with the exception of that one ill-fated start he made in late July, the Nationals have heralded this moment as one when things got better, when their second ace came back to lead a late-season charge. He surrendered three runs on four hits in a 31-pitch first inning in which his velocity was between 93 and 95, not his usual 95 and 97.



Ryan Zimmerman is doused with water after crossing homeplate following his walk-off home run. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

In fairness to Strasburg, he has endured rough restarts before. When he came back from the disabled list in 2017, he surrendered a home run in his first inning back. Then he threw 34 straight scoreless innings.

That did not happen this time. Strasburg’s velocity continued to stay lower than normal into the third inning, when Justin Bour hit a 93 mph fastball out to dead center to extend the Phillies’ lead.

His less-than-perfect performance might have qualified as a debilitating disappointment for a team hoping he could provide long-awaited salvation, but perhaps this team has gotten used to disappointment now, such that none of them are truly debilitating. Because after the Phillies built their lead to three, the Nationals erased it with an RBI double from Bryce Harper, an RBI single from Zimmerman, and an RBI single from Matt Wieters — all of whom have recovered their old offensive form for the better lately.

But even that rally could not blast away the cloud that had settled over the mound, where Strasburg’s velocity continued to drop, so much so that his fastball and change-up became nearly indistinguishable. After a few such fastballs, Manager Dave Martinez called down to the bullpen to get two different relievers warming. He sensed something wasn’t right. Strasburg had not thrown a rehab assignment after this injury like he did after his initial shoulder inflammation in June. He threw a simulated game, and that went well. His side sessions went well. But by the time the Phillies used two more hits in the fourth to score another run, it was clear his first start back had not. He threw 84 pitches in those first four innings, none of them particularly convincing evidence that Strasburg is as he should be. When he doesn’t pitch well, he usually isn’t.

As they have all year, futile though the efforts have often been, the Nationals swung back again. Harper singled behind Trea Turner in the fourth. With Turner on third, Harper stole second, his 11th steal of the season. The throw to second got away. Turner scored. The Nationals tied the game again. When they came back out for the top of the fifth, Wander Suero had taken over for Strasburg, who threw 84 pitches in four innings, allowed five runs on four hits and struck out four — all in the first two innings.

The Nationals do not give in-game injury updates, and the circumstances of his departure do not necessarily foretell one. But they do suggest something is wrong, and that the Nationals coaching staff thought the same. Jeremy Hellickson is already on the disabled list with a sprained wrist. Jefry Rodriguez is still around and can start in his place, but Tommy Milone is on the disabled list, Erick Fedde is not eligible to return until early September, and Joe Ross is still weeks away, if he is able to return this year at all. In other words, without Strasburg, the Nationals will have another gaping hole in the rotation, the same one they’ve patched all year with limited success — the same one they thought might finally be filled, allowing them to sustain some winning once and for all.

Wednesday night at least, Strasburg’s trouble didn’t doom them. He left a tie game. Suero surrendered the go-ahead run on two hits in the sixth. Justin Miller surrendered a solo shot to Cesar Hernandez in the seventh. The Nationals swung back again, this time with Wilmer Difo’s triple and Andrew Stevenson’s sacrifice fly. Matt Grace struck out Bour with the bases loaded to keep the lead at one. Then, after Soto’s double kept the Nationals alive, Zimmerman’s homer — which had to be reviewed — gave the Nationals a win. They are a game over .500 now, continuing to be not quite dead yet, whatever those trades said.

The win might be less important in the grand scheme of things than the shaky start from Strasburg, who they will need to fend off a swift decline down the stretch. Without him this season — whatever the level of correlation — this team has fallen apart. Sort of.