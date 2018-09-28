Los Angeles Dodgers (88-71, second in NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (73-86, fourth in NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (6-3, 2.00 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 3.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road to start the three-game series. The Giants are 9-11 in Bumgarner’s starts. San Francisco gives up 2.4 runs per game when Bumgarner starts. The Dodgers are 41-32 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles’ lineup has 132 home runs this year, led by Max Muncy’s mark of 33. Manny Machado helped the Dodgers earn a 4-3 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 15. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 142 hits for the Dodgers this season. He’s batting .261 on the year. Yasiel Puig has six home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging .829 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Brandon Crawford is hitting .255 with 134 hits and 14 home runs in 148 games this year for the Giants. Hunter Pence has 11 hits and is batting .344 over his past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs. Giants: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 17 runs.

