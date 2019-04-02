Boston Red Sox (1-4, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (4-3, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-1, 21.00 ERA) Athletics: Mike Fiers (1-1, 5.00 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics went 50-31 at home in 2018. Oakland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.21 last season while striking out 7.6 hitters per game.

The Red Sox went 51-30 on the road in 2018. Boston averaged 9.3 hits per game last year and totaled 208 home runs as a team.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

