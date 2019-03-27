San Francisco Giants (73-89, fourth in the NL West in 2018) vs. San Diego Padres (66-96, fifth in the NL West in 2018)

San Diego; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Eric Lauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits San Diego on opening day.

The Padres went 31-50 at home in 2018. San Diego hit 162 total home runs and averaged 8.0 hits per game last year.

The Giants went 31-50 away from home in 2018. San Francisco hit 133 total home runs with 418 total extra base hits last season. The Giants won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

Padres Injuries: None listed.

Giants Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

