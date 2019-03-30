San Francisco Giants (73-89, fourth in the NL West in 2018) vs. San Diego Padres (66-96, fifth in the NL West in 2018)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Nick Margevicius (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at PETCO Park.

The Padres went 28-48 in division play in 2018. San Diego batted .235 as a team last year and hit 162 total home runs.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2018. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game last year.

Padres Injuries: None listed.

Giants Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.