San Francisco Giants (72-82, fourth in NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (85-69, third in NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (6-4, 2.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cardinals are 3-3 in games started by Wainwright. St. Louis is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with 85 RBIs. The Giants have gone 11-20 against teams in the NL Central this season. San Francisco gives up 1.8 runs per game when Rodriguez starts. The Cardinals won 5-3 in Friday’s meeting, John Brebbia earned his third win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford has 13 home runs and 52 RBIs on the year for the Giants. Evan Longoria has 12 hits and is batting .308 over his past 10 games for San Francisco. Matt Carpenter is hitting .262 with 140 hits and 35 home runs in 148 games this year for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong has 11 hits and is batting .289 over his past 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .232 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by six runs. Cardinals: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs.

