Tampa Bay Rays (6-2, first in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-6, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Tampa Bay for the 2019 home opener.

The Giants went 42-39 in home games in 2018. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 255 total doubles last season.

The Rays went 39-42 away from home in 2018. Tampa Bay pitchers had a WHIP of 1.20 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.