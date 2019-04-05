Tampa Bay Rays (5-2, first in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-5, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 1.80 ERA) Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Tampa Bay for the 2019 home opener.

The Giants went 42-39 in home games in 2018. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits per game last year while batting .239 as a team.

The Rays went 39-42 on the road in 2018. Tampa Bay averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 150 total home runs last year. These two teams did not meet in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.