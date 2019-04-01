San Francisco Giants (73-89, fourth in the NL West in 2018) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in the NL West in 2018)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Drew Pomeranz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers went 45-32 in division games in 2018. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 3.40 last season while striking out 9.7 hitters per game.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2018. San Francisco hit 133 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last season. The Dodgers won the season series 10-9 in 2018.

Dodgers Injuries: None listed.

Giants Injuries: Evan Longoria: day-to-day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

