Tampa Bay Rays (6-3, first in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-6, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Yonny Chirinos (1-0, 1.29 ERA) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Giants and Rays to meet in rubber match of three-game series.

The Giants went 42-39 at home in 2018. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting .239 as a team.

The Rays finished 39-42 in road games in 2018. Tampa Bay hit .258 as a team last year and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.