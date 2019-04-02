San Francisco Giants (2-3, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 2.57 ERA) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers finished 45-32 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.6 hits per game last season and totaled 235 home runs as a team.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2018. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits per game last year and totaled 133 home runs as a team.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

