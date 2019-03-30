Detroit Tigers (64-98, third in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-89, fourth in the AL East in 2018)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays went 40-41 at home in 2018. Toronto hit .244 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Tigers finished 26-55 in road games in 2018. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 135 total home runs last season.

Blue Jays Injuries: None listed.

Tigers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

