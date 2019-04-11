Toronto Blue Jays (4-8, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 1.64 ERA) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox finished 52-24 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Boston averaged 9.3 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 31 total triples last season.

The Blue Jays finished 30-46 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Toronto pitchers had a WHIP of 1.41 last season while striking out 8.0 hitters per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.