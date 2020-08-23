Next, the Nationals will depend on Sánchez repeating that — or something like it — just a half dozen more times. Sánchez, 36, had been way out of sorts, entering this contest with an 8.50 ERA in 18 innings. He couldn’t push past the fifth. His high fastballs mimicked batting practice. But he picked on a young, inexperienced lineup Sunday to make a turn toward the right direction.

Because of that, and a flurry of runs, Washington improved to 11-14 after a month of baseball. Sánchez allowed five hits and one run, and he struck out five while walking none. Trea Turner finished with two singles, a triple and three RBI while reaching base in all four of his at-bats. Rookie Luis García added three singles. And the victory, like any in this shortened season, was a small scrap of fodder for Mike Rizzo, who believes this team is worth adding to by the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

“We’re here to win the World Series this year and that never changes in my mind, or in [Manager Dave Martinez’s] mind, or the owner’s mind,” Rizzo, the Nationals’ general manager, said before the game. “We’re here to win, and we’re very, very competitive. If we see a place to improve ourselves in a deal that makes sense for us, we’re never afraid to pull the trigger.”

Here are the relevant counterpoints. Washington will be without Stephen Strasburg until 2021; the starter will undergo carpal tunnel surgery in Baltimore on Wednesday. Second baseman Starlin Castro could also miss the rest of the season. Left-handed relievers Sam Freeman and Roenis Elías are on the long-term injured list, and righty Sean Doolittle is trying to find himself at the club’s alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va. And Washington is floating in the low rungs of the standings, still playing what Martinez recently called “seesaw baseball.”

The theoretical case against buying at the trade deadline is that this season is not legitimate, that 60 games can’t determine a true champion when a marathon of 162 typically does. But Rizzo is committed to gunning for a title after winning the franchise’s first last fall. The Nationals have done so since 2012, year after year, and won’t shift because of an uneven start to a sideways summer. Plus an expanded, 16-team playoff field has them right in the mix.

“I’ve seen flashes of brilliance, and I’ve seen mediocrity,” Rizzo reasoned. “So we’ve got to be more consistent.”

“You’ve got to play clean baseball, championship-caliber baseball,” he continued, saying “championship-caliber” three times in 16 minutes. “We went through this last year and cleaned it up rather quickly after a slow start. We have to do the same thing now. I don’t think it’s anywhere near too late to make adjustments, but we’ve got to play better.”

The clear needs are a left-handed reliever and rotation depth, even though Rizzo expressed confidence in Austin Voth and Erick Fedde filling out the staff. A low-cost veteran bat would help, too. But with a week to maneuver, the Nationals for now will charge forward with their current group.

After his previous start, against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Sánchez felt he had found something in his past two innings. His mechanics felt better. He was using his legs more, driving through his delivery, and able to pepper the lower half of the strike zone. He vowed that his results would improve, then immediately met those expectations. He said it starts with throwing his high-80s fastball for strikes.

“When that happens, I feel really good. I can use my secondary pitches,” Sánchez said. “It’s effective when I get my fastball down and on both sides of the plate.”

“That’s the Aníbal that I’ve known for a very long time,” Martinez added before echoing Sánchez’s thoughts. “When he can split the plate like he did, and work both sides and keep the ball down, he’s going to be very effective. He did that today, and you can see the results.”

Sánchez had a lead to protect after Howie Kendrick doubled in Turner in the first. It disappeared quickly: In the second, Corey Dickerson reached an outside fastball and parked it over the left field wall. But the offense nudged back ahead, using Turner’s RBI infield single in the bottom half, before stretching the advantage in the fourth. García led off that inning with a line drive up the middle. He and Turner scored when Adam Eaton smacked a two-out double.

Five more runs came in the fifth. Carter Kieboom worked a bases-loaded walk, Victor Robles punched a two-run single and, to stay hot, Turner lofted a two-run triple to right. But the cushion was already plenty big enough for Sánchez. He was through five innings on 63 pitches when he had yet to make it past 5 1/3 this year. He passed that by escaping a jam with an around-the-horn double play in the sixth.

Martinez pushed Sánchez into the seventh, and he made fast work of the Marlins. By sandwiching a strikeout around a flyout and a groundout, he eased to the end of a 92-pitch performance. His last walk to the dugout was on his own terms. To take him out, Martinez followed Sánchez into the tunnel, into a hallway hidden from a sunny afternoon, and they agreed that his outing was over. That, too, was a welcomed change.