Washington Nationals (3-4, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (6-2, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-2, 2.13 ERA) Mets: Zack Wheeler (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 170 total home runs last year.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Washington averaged 8.7 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game last season.

