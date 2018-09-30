Texas Rangers (67-94, fifth in AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (88-73, third in AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rangers: Yovani Gallardo (8-7, 6.40 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Mariners: Roenis Elias (2-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle is looking for a series win with a victory against Texas. The Mariners are 40-35 against the rest of their division. Seattle has a collective .254 batting average this year, led by Jean Segura’s .304 mark. The Rangers have gone 10-9 in games started by Gallardo. Texas’ lineup has 176 home runs this season, Joey Gallo paces them with 40 homers. The Mariners won 4-1 in Saturday’s meeting, Nick Vincent earned his fourth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar is batting .254 with a .334 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage in 145 games this season for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre has three home runs and 10 RBIs over his past 10 games for Texas. Mitch Haniger is hitting .285 with 170 hits and 26 home runs in 157 games this year for the Mariners. Robinson Cano has two home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored by 21 runs. Mariners: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs.

