Seattle Mariners’ Felix Hernandez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Seattle’s Félix Hernández became the 36th major league pitcher with 2,500 career strikeouts, getting it in the second inning Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

The 33-year-old right-hander fanned rookie Michael Chavis looking with a 92 mph fastball for the milestone.

Hernández is the fourth active pitcher to reach the mark — behind the Yankees’ CC Sabathia, Houston’s Justin Verlander and Washington’s Max Scherzer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.