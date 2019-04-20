Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery throws to first after forcing out Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon (19) during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Denver. David Dahl was safe at first. (Jack Dempsey/Associated Press)

DENVER — Shortstops Jean Segura and Scott Kingery and reliever Victor Arano were placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Right-hander Drew Anderson, Lefty Austin Davis and infielder Mitch Walding were recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Segura injured his left hamstring in a win over the New York Mets on Tuesday and the roster move was retroactive to Wednesday. Manager Gabe Kapler said Segura had not improved enough to play.

“If this was the postseason, if the season was on the line, Segura would be playing right now,” Kapler said. “If we play Jean and he pushes himself on a slow roller down the line and busts it and is out for a few weeks we were just not (being) responsible. We’d be down to our third layer of depth.”

Kingery came out of Friday night’s game with a right hamstring strain in the middle of the fourth inning and had an MRI on Saturday. Kapler said he had not yet been informed of the results. The 24-year-old Kingery is hitting .406 this season.

“When I watch Scott Kingery play it’s like I’m watching a family member. I’m that invested in watching him play and caring about his well being,” Kapler said. “It was an enormous blow to see him having the success we all knew he could have, and to know that was going to be interrupted. He is going to be back on the field, but his progress, his flow, his confidence and his health were interrupted. That was upsetting. I’m still upset about it.”

Arano, who has right elbow inflammation, threw in the bullpen on Friday night. Kapler said Arano’s elbow issue arose when he was the team was in Miami last weekend but he was able to pitch Thursday night against the Rockies.

Outfielder Andrew McCutchen was in the lineup against Colorado, a day after leaving a game for a pinch runner in the sixth inning due to left knee inflammation. Phil Gosselin was in the lineup at shortstop against the Rockies.

