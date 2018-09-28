Oakland Athletics (96-63, second in AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (78-81, fourth in AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Mike Fiers (12-7, 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (10-9, 3.54 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland has enjoyed an offensive surge from Marcus Semien as of late. He’s batting .276 with eight hits and three home runs in the past week. The Angels have gone 12-13 in Barria’s starts this season. Los Angeles’ lineup has 210 home runs this season, Mike Trout paces them with 38 homers. The Athletics have gone 37-36 against the rest of their division. Oakland has slugged .440 this season, Khris Davis leads the team with a mark of .550. In their last meeting on Sept. 20, Edwin Jackson earned the win in a 21-3 victory for the A’s.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman is batting .281 with a .358 on-base percentage and .515 slugging percentage in 142 games this season for the A’s. Stephen Piscotty has 10 hits and is batting .286 over his past 10 games for Oakland. Andrelton Simmons has 161 hits for the Angels this season. He’s batting .294 on the year. Justin Upton has three home runs and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs. Angels: 5-5, .186 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 37 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports