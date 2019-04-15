Colorado Rockies (4-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (11-6, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (2-1, 4.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hits the road to begin a two-game series.

The Padres went 28-48 in division games in 2018. San Diego hit .235 as a team last season and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game.

The Rockies went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Colorado hit .256 as a team last season and hit 210 total home runs. These two teams did not meet in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press.